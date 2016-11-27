Ministry of Natural Resources prepares to mark National Environment Day

BANGKOK, (NNT) – The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has geared up to organize this year’s National Environment Day, which will also marks National Volunteer Conservationist and National Village Environment Day.

Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, acting as Permanent Secretary, Sermyos Sommun announced that the “December 4th National Environment Day: Hearts for His Majesty the Father of Environmental Conservation” event will take place on December 7 at Impact Forum of Impact Muang Thong Thani.

The event will be in tribute to His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who is considered Thailand’s father of environmentalism.

National Environment Day is observed on December 4th of each year and also honors volunteer conservationists.