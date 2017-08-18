Ministry of Industry delivers policy address on EEC development

BANGKOK – Industry Minister Uttama Savanayana has delivered a policy address to the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) on developing the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) according to the Thailand 4.0 agenda.

Uttama stressed the importance of accommodating industrial clusters in the EEC, as they are target industries that connect the region with border economic zones as well as China’s One Belt, One Road Initiative.

The minister has received a report on the IEAT’s 20-year strategic plan from 2017-36, which aims to add another 15,000 rai of industrial estate over the next five years and incorporate new technologies in managing public utilities.

Regarding the development of industrial estates in the EEC, the IEAT will develop the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate into a “Smart Park” to accommodate high-tech industries, such as the petrochemical and medical technology industries. The park will cover 1,466 rai and cost approximately one billion baht.