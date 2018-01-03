Min of Commerce unveils goals for 2018

Bangkok – The Ministry of Commerce has announced its goals for 2018, which focus on mobilizing urgent policies to boost the economy and reduce the cost of living.

Commerce Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong has revealed that the ministry will focus on issues, such as maintaining the stability of agricultural commodity prices. The Ministry of Commerce will collaborate with the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives on marketing campaigns and promoting innovative agricultural products.

One urgent issue is to employ low-income citizens by collaborating with educational institutions in organized job training and providing local SMEs with additional sales channels, both offline and online.

To reduce the cost of living, the ministry aims to increase the number of stores with Pracharat flags to no less than 40,000 across the country, as well as mobile vendors that sell household necessities such as rice, sugar, vegetable oil, and chicken eggs at 30-45% below market price.