Marathon Gulf of Thailand Championship draws over 1,000 runners

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT,(NNT) – The southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat has held the Marathon Gulf of Thailand Championship 2017 to promote exercise and tourism.

The event kicked off at the Uthok Wiphat Prasit sluice gate in Pak Phanang district. Vice Governor Sakon Chantarak presided over the opening ceremony. The activity attracted more than 1,000 runners.

The races were in three categories: a marathon, a mini-marathon and a fun run. The participants had to run from the sluice gate to designated spots in Pak Phanang district before returning to the starting point to finish their trip.

Organized by Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Provincial Office of Tourism and Sports, the activity marked the start of the tourism season in the provinces on the Gulf of Thailand side, namely Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Phattalung.