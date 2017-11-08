Mae Hong Son celebrates Bua Tong Blossom Festival this November

Mae Hong Son – One of Thailand’s most amazing natural sights, the Dok Bua Tong – or wild sunflower – in bloom, has returned to the hills and valleys of Mae Hong Son in Northern Thailand. This annual event is celebrated in a lovely Bua Tong Blossom Festival, which this year takes place from 1 November to 10 December.

The Bua Tong flowers are yellow to orange in colour and have smaller size than the typical sunflower. Originating in Central America and the Caribbean, Dok Bua Tong is said to have been brought into Thailand by Christian missionaries and was previously called Bung Tong or Mexican Sunflower.

The Bua Tong flower only blooms from November to December. During this period, the hills and valleys of Mae Hong Son turn to bright gold when these wild sunflowers come into full bloom.

The Doi Mae U-Kor mountain peak in Khun Yuam district is considered the largest and the most beautiful location to enjoy the spectacular bright yellow Bua Tong hills and valleys.

During the festival, there is also a local fair selling arts and crafts as well as farm fresh products along the route of the Bua Tong fields.