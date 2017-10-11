Land transport dept plans to give all bus terminals major facelift

Bangkok – The Department of Land Transport will soon start to update bus terminals nationwide to bring them up to modern standards for passengers. The renovation will be piloted in five bus terminals next year.

The department on Tuesday organized a public hearing on its master plan to develop bus terminals nationwide for a period of 20 years. The plan entails building renovation, traffic management in connection with other transportation systems and an increase in facilities. The piloted five bus terminals include Mo Chit, Rayong, Nakhon Ratchasima, Chiang Mai and Songkhla. Their completion deadline is March 2018.

The department will gradually survey a further 118 bus terminals for development in the next phase.

Regarding the relocation of the Mo Chit bus terminal to a parking lot next to the Mo Chit electric train station, Deputy Director-General of the department Cherdchai Sanansrisakhon said the department is reviewing details of the construction which will likely take place next year. Short-distance buses will start from the Bang Sue central station and pick up passengers at the new bus terminal using an elevated road. This route will not affect traffic in the area as the elevated road is directly connected with the Don Mueang tollway, said Cherdchai.