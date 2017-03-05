Lampang to apply solar power to drought relief

LAMPANG,(NNT) – The Provincial Energy Office of Lampang has held a meeting to inform local administrative organizations from 10 sub-districts and local residents on its plan to apply solar power to drought relief.

The meeting at Regent Lodge was held to lay out the implementation plan for a new solution to drought, using solar-powered water pumping systems. More than 100 people, mostly representatives of local agencies and members of different communities, took part in the meeting.

The Energy Conservation Fund has given a budget of six million baht to Lampang province for the construction of 12 solar-powered pumps in 10 districts. The project is expected to benefit more than 100 households and 200 rai of agricultural areas as well as promote the use of alternative power generation technologies.

The meeting also entailed an MOU-signing ceremony between the Provincial Energy Office of Lampang and the local administrative organizations.