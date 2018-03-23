Jan-Feb. tourist arrivals surpass 7 million

Bangkok – In a press conference on the tourist arrival statistics between January and February, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports Panupong Sawetarun disclosed there had been more than 7.1 million foreign visitors during the past two months. February alone saw more than 3.5 million foreign tourist arrivals.

More than 1.2 million of the visitors last month were Chinese people opting to spend their Chinese New Year holiday touring the country, representing a new high over the past several years. Other main groups of visitors were from Malaysia, Russia, Korea, Japan, Laos, France, India, Germany and the USA.

The tourism revenue in February surged 23.78 percent to over 190 billion baht. The figure during the past two months soared 17.47 percent to 380 billion baht. Secondary tourist destinations in 55 provinces across the country are also trending upwards, with the number of visitors particularly high in Buriram, Nakhon Nayok, and Loei.