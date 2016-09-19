Hua Hin intensifies criminal clampdown

The Prachup Khiri Khan Police have stepped up a clampdown on crime in the district of Hua Hin, in a bid to boost tourist confidence.

Deputy national police chief Pol. Gen. Wuthi Liptapallop on Saturday chaired a press conference on the “Hua Hin Protection Strategy” criminal clampdown, introduced in response to the government’s policy against crime and influential figures.

The campaign is a collaboration of the police, the military, the administrative branch, volunteers and members of the public to prevent criminal acts and to boost confidence among the people and local residents as well as foreign tourists.

Pol. Gen. Wuthi said that, between September 1 and 16, 67 suspects were arrested for their involvement in arms and explosives matters while 120 others were arrested in cases related to narcotics.

In addition, 45 people have been apprehended in accordance with pending arrest warrants for gambling activities and misdemeanors as a result of alcohol consumption, he said.

The deputy national police chief added that the authorities have also inspected 68 establishments in the Hua Hin area during the operation.