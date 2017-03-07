Hot season has arrived for Thailand

Hot season has officially arrived in Thailand as of March 3 with temperature steadily rising.

Mr Wanchai Sak-udomchai, director-general of Meteorological Department, said Monday that, as of March 3, the mercury would continue to rise with hot weather during the daytime.

The northeastern monsoon wind which prevailed over Thailand has shifted to southeastern wind. In the North and the Northeast, the cool weather will prevail for a while before it will turn hot.

The hot season is due to end in mid-May.