HM the King appoints two new privy councilors

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun issued a Royal Command appointing Mr Wirach Chinvinitkul and Mr Charunthada Karnasuta new members of the Privy Council.

The new appointments bring the total number of the Privy Council to 13 with former prime minister and former regent General Prem Tinsulanonda as president.

His Majesty the King earlier appointed ten privy councilors – three of them new members with the remaining seven reappointed. The three new members are General Paiboon Koomchaya, General Dapong Ratanasuwan and General Teerachai Nakvanich.