Govt reaffirms plan to hold election in Feb 2019

Bangkok – The government has given its reassurance that the general election will take place in February 2019 as long as everything goes as planned.

Commenting on the proposal to establish a tripartite committee to vet the organic bills on the election of MPs and the origin of senators, Deputy Prime Minister for Legal Affairs Wissanu Krea-ngam was adamant the matter would not cause a delay in the general election.

As the election timeframe is already stipulated in the national reform roadmap, he insisted that the poll will be held as scheduled unless the Constitutional Court needs to review the draft organic laws first or any other unexpected factors come about.

Meanwhile, Royal Thai Army Commander-in-Chief Gen Chalermchai Sittisart noted that since many activist groups have begun to hold various campaigns, security agencies have been instructed to intensify their operations and strictly enforce the law to prevent untoward incidents. He reminded the public that the expression of personal opinions is always allowed but only within the legal framework.