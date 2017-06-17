Govt to develop community housing markets to spur grassroots economy

The Ministry of Commerce and the National Housing Authority have appointed a joint committee to develop community housing projects, using the Pracharat civil state policy.

Deputy Commerce Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong disclosed Friday that the Ministry of Commerce would supply essential products to the planned Pracharat community housing markets at special prices and would also set up outlets to allow residents to earn income.

Thatchapol Kanchanakul, Governor of the National Housing Authority said tthere were 680 community housing projects across the country, all of which had their own markets. Thatchapol revealed that the Pracharat market project would start with 300 communities in the capital city and would expand to all provinces later on.