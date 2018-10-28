Govt continues crackdown on land fraud

Sisaket – Thailand’s government has handed back title deeds to residents in the northeastern region, as part of its ongoing campaign of cracking down on land fraud.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan chaired a ceremony last week at Sisaket Wittayalai School to return 2,223 title deeds to residents in eight northeastern provinces. The deeds, which represent a combined area of 1,120 hectares worth almost three billion baht, were seized in cases of property fraud that occurred between September 14th and October 26th.

Acting Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpan, assured the public that police are continuing their crackdown on property fraud. Those who have been affected can file a complaint at their local assistance centers.