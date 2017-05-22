Government steps up nationwide eradication of child prostitution

BANGKOK – The government is stepping up its nationwide eradication of child prostitution, retaining strict law enforcement against mafia networks, encouraging the general public to inform officials of any suspicious clues.

Ministry of Defense Spokesman Maj Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanich revealed that the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Gen Prawit Wongsuwan had ordered the Royal Thai Police to eradicate child prostitution in all areas of the country according to the Prime Minister’s policy, and to work with the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security to provide protection to victims and prosecute all human trafficking activity.

The Defense Minister had stressed security officials to retain strict law enforcement against mafia networks and persons involved in the sabotage of national stability, including the sales of narcotics, illegal weapons, assassin rings, violent informal debt groups, the human trafficking groups, and prostitution.

The Defense Ministry spokesman said security officials have since October 2016 seized some 20,000 guns and busted some 10 million pills of drugs from major narcotics network, and that authorities are tracing the trail of money to the money-laundering and international criminal networks.

He said the government is working to ensure public safety based on the principles of freedom, fairness, and equality under the law, and encourages public participation in the government’s operations to solve social issues. The government is now asking the general public to help watching out for each other’s safety by informing suspicious clues to authorities.