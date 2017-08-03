Government to establish two broadband internet providers

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and related units are planning to establish two companies to provide additional broadband internet services to the public and governmental units, in accordance with the Cabinet’s resolution on June 13th.

The announcement was made by Deputy Minister for Digital Economy and Society Pansak Siriratchatapong, together with representatives of CAT Telecom Public Company Limited and TOT Public Company Limited.

The name of the two state enterprises will be National Broadband Network Company Limited (NBN) and Neutral Gateway and Data Center Company Limited (NGDC). Both companies will provide and manage cable internet access and related equipment to satisfy the nation’s growing demand.

Deputy Minister Pansak stressed that the two companies will follow the ministry’s rules and regulations in order to maintain competitiveness against private companies. Governmental units that plan to invest in data or cloud computing services will be introduced to the NGDC.

The two state enterprises will be registered within this month, and are expected to be operational by November.