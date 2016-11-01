Government to consider easing mourning restriction on entertainment venues

The government is to consider within this week how to ease the restriction in order to allow entertainers and entertainment venues to resume operations.

Government spokesman Lt-Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd said Monday that although the country is observing mourning for the passing of HM the King, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha is concerned with the impacts of the mourning on entertainers and entertainment venues.

He said that prime minister had assigned one of his deputies, General Thanasak Patimaprakorn, to discuss authorities concerned, entertainers, operators of entertainment places and members of the public about how to ease the impacts.

As for the operations of TV stations, Lt-Gen Sansern said he expected TV stations, including cable TV, would be able to resume airing their programmes as normal after the passing of the first 30 days of mourning.