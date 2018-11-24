Government to complete EEC projects before end of term

Bangkok – The government has resolved to complete major projects in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) to build confidence before a new administration takes its place, and in the belief that, along with end of year stimulus measures, it can achieve economic growth of 4 to 4.5 percent next year.

Speaking at an annual seminar on next year’s economic direction, Prime Minister’s Office Minister Kobsak Phutrakul voiced confidence that growth would continue on the back of ongoing stimulus to tourism, rubber and oil palm farming, and assistance for low income earners. He noted activity leading up to the general election will also help circulation and spending.

The minister also foresees continued growth in consumption, and public and private spending, saying that the government will ensure that major projects in the EEC are completed before it is replaced by a new administration, seeing the effort as necessary to maintain investor confidence. The message the state wishes to send is that even when a political transition takes place, robust growth will continue, despite external volatility resulting from circumstances such as the US-China trade war.