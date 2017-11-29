Good Samaritans helping farmers harvest rice

Surin – Volunteers and civic minded individuals in Thailand’s northeastern provinces are helping farmers harvest their rice and are also cleaning up public areas.

In Surin province, Governor Attaporn Singhawichai and Commander of the Peace and Order Maintaining Command of Surin, Maj Gen Pichet Artritthirong, led local officials to a rice farm to help its owner, Pho Meephol, harvest her crop.

In Amnat Charoen province, local residents and soldiers joined a rice harvesting activity in Ban Huay Sawan Community in Non Nham Tang sub-district. They said they wanted to help farmers there cut expenses. The activity was part of an effort to preserve the ancient rice harvesting tradition.

In Maha Sarakham province, Governor Sa-nhae Nontachote met a group of good Samaritans, soldiers, police officers and local government officials who gathered to clean Wang Nam Yen Temple and to remove water hyacinth from a nearby canal.