Funding approved for land compensation payments under dual-track rail project

BANGKOK – The cabinet has approved funding for compensation payments for land purchases under the Eastern Line dual-track railway project.

Government Spokesman Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd said today the cabinet had approved compensation payments for the purchase of land under the State Railway of Thailand’s construction of the Eastern Line dual-track railway along the Chachoengsao – Khlong Sib Kao – Kaeng Khoi route.

A sum of 128 million baht in funding was originally earmarked for the payment of land costs and the relocation of buildings as part of the 11.35 billion baht budget for the entire project. However, the amount has been increased to 372 million baht, according to a new calculation, for use during 2016-2019.

The increase in the compensation payments will not affect the overall project as the money allocated for the hiring of a consultant firm has decreased to 414 million baht with the difference being reallocated for land resumption financial compensation.