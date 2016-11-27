Foreign investors urge modification of 2008 act on foreign workers

Foreign investors yesterday reiterated their call for Thailand to modify its law on foreign workers reasoning it us outdated.

The call was made as Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha addressed foreign investors at the Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce in Thailand yesterday.

They suggested that the Thai government make modifications to its 2008 Foreign Workers Act as it was outdated and has been in use for far too long.

They stated that under the current legislation foreign executives who have to enter Thailand to join corporate meetings or perform corporate roles such as financial and budgetary comptroller duties have to apply for work permits before being allowed to enter the country.

This is time consuming and they want to see a more contemporary system in place that allows for greater convenience.