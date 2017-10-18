Foreign Affairs and Interior Ministries ensure readiness for royal funeral

Bangkok – Thailand’s Ministries of Interior and Foreign Affairs have confirmed their readiness for the upcoming royal cremation ceremony of His Majesty the Late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Support Pattaya Mail – Click Here

Interior Minister, General Anupong Paojinda, has announced that the royal crematorium replicas and 878 sandalwood flower pavilions across 76 provinces have been completed. All that remains is to landscape the surrounding areas, which is expected to be completed in a couple of days.

Foreign Minister, Don Pramudwinai, said his ministry is ready to welcome foreign dignitaries arriving to attend the royal cremation ceremony. At least 30 countries have confirmed their participation.

Rehearsals for the cremation are also scheduled to take place across the country, ahead of the actual event. Authorities in Bangkok are preparing to accommodate large crowds of mourners, which are expected to arrive at Sanam Luang in time for the ceremony.