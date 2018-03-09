Forbes names ThaiBev founder 65th richest man of 2018

Bangkok – Forbes magazine has released its 2018 list of billionaires, in which the founder of Thai Beverage Plc was ranked at number 65.

In its World’s Billionaires 2018 List, Forbes declared Jeff Bezos, CEO and founder of Amazon, the richest man of the year, with a net worth of 112 billion US dollars, unseating Bill Gates of Microsoft who this year fell to number 2, with a net worth of 90 billion dollars.

Third place went to Warren Buffett, high-profile investor and business magnate, whose fortune was worth 84 billion dollars. The co-founder and CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, was placed at number 5, with 71 billion dollars. US President Donald Trump, with 3.1 billion dollars in his possession, slid from 544th place to 766th.

Meanwhile, at number 65 was Thailand’s Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, 73-year-old founder and chairman of Thai Beverage Plc, with a net worth of 17.9 billion dollars.

According to Forbes, the 2018 list includes a total of 2,208 members, increasing from 2017 by 165. Among them, 259 are new billionaires.