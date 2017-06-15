Fishing ban extended in upper part of Gulf area

BANGKOK – The government ban on the fishing in the upper part of the Gulf of Thailand has been extended to help restore marine resources, said Fisheries Department Director-General Adisorn Promthep.

He said the restrictions to uses of some fishing equipment during roe-laying season for marine animals off Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumporn and Surat Thani provinces from 15 February to 15 May 2017 resulted in an increase in young economic fish, particularly mackerels, based on a survey with a sonic device.

For that reason, the Ministry of Agriculture and Agriculture has announced an additional directive toward the prevention of dragnets used by fishing boats with electrical generators in the upper part of Prachuap Khiri Khan province from 16 May – 30 June 2017, as well as the prohibition on uses of some fishing equipment off Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumporn and the lower part of Surat Thani.

The extended ban on some fishing equipment which might otherwise cause more adverse consequences to marine resources.

The restriction will be effective according to respective areas, namely from 15 June – 15 August in some parts of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Petchburi, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon; and from 1 August to 30 September in some parts of Samut Sakhon, Bangkok, Samut Prakarn, Chachoengsao, and Chonburi.