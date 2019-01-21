Fisheries Dept: bright future in local fisheries

Bangkok – Thailand’s Fisheries Department expects a bright future in the local fisheries industry after the European Commission took Thailand off its group of “warned countries” in recognition of its “progress” in tackling illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

According to Director-General of Fisheries Department Dr. Adisorn Promthep, the EU’s move will significantly improve the confidence of importers. He said the recognition also reflects the Thai government’s determination to stamp out problems and create stability in the fishing sector through various means, including amending related laws and adjusting the management system of the fisheries industry.

He clarified that the latter also replenishes maritime resources and provides opportunities to local fishermen. The director-general indicated that his department and the concerned agencies will continue to impose strict regulations to maintain the quality of the sector.

Dr. Adisorn is confident the increased maritime resources available since the enforcement of strict regulations will improve the productivity of each fishing vessel. He added that the streamlined processes of related agencies will accelerate documentation.

The Fisheries Department Director-General also mentioned the establishment of the Thai Fisheries Development Fund to oversee fishing related legal cases. The fund will also provide compensation to those affected by such legal cases. The matter will soon be proposed to the Cabinet.