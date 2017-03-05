Ex-air force officer given 5 years and 6 months jailterm

A former high-ranking air force officer has been sentenced to five years and six months and fined 25,000 baht by the military court.

Mr Chidpong Thonggum, formerly an Air Vice Marshal, was escorted from the prison to Bangkok military court by a team of police officers headed by Pol Gen Sivara Rangsipromnakul, the national deputy police chief.

He was indicted by the prosecutor from the judge-advocate department of lese majeste, theft and violations of drugs and cosmetics law after many complaints were lodged with the police against him since February 17.

On the same day, the court found him guilty as charged and sentenced Mr Chidpong to five years and six months jailterm and ordered him to pay a fine of 25,000 baht.