DLT continues to implement TAXI OK project

Bangkok – The Department of Land Transport (DLT) says that people can download its TAXI-OK mobile application to help raise the standard of taxi services in Bangkok, starting January 25.

The Director-General of the DLT, Sanit Phromwong, said his agency has been informing and educating taxi operators about the new app. Via this mobile facility passengers will be charged an additional 50 baht on top of the actual metered fare.

Once a taxi is in use, its movements and other information will be automatically shared with a supervising information centre run by the private sector and the department’s own taxi centre. Location, speed, engine performance, driver identification, meter fare and booking information will all be recorded.