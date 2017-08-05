Disciplinary & legal action against any officers involved in alleged Dhammachayo escape

BANGKOK – The national police chief has ordered disciplinary and legal action be taken against any police officer found to have aided in the Phra Dhammachayo’s suspected escape to Europe.

Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda has ordered that all officers found involved with the escape of the fugitive monk undergo both disciplinary action and criminal investigation, without exception. He affirmed that any suspect in the case, whether they be a private citizen or a public official, would be brought up on charges of aiding and abetting a wanted suspect in leaving the country.

Director-General of the Department of Special Investigation Pol Col Paisit Wongmuang said authorities are pursuing two lines of investigation: the former abbot in hiding in Thailand and the former abbot has escaped the country, possibly to Europe.