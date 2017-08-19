Dinosaur fossils found in Phitsanulok

PHITSANULOK – A group of students of Naresuan University have found fossils in Phitsanulok province. Geologists have been invited to study the petrified remains.

The fossils were discovered near a reserved forest in Wang Thong district where the geography students were surveying the strata. The prehistoric remnants have been unearthed for the first time there. The remains are believed to belong to carnivorous marine dinosaurs.

Ban Klang Subdistrict Administrative Organization has put the site off limits to the general public to pave the way for geologists’ examination which will begin on 19th August.