Community service programs held in various provinces

SI SA KET, 20 February 2018 – People in various provinces in Thailand have joined community service programs to improve the standard of living.

In Kantharalak district of Si Sa Ket province, Governor Thawat Suraban presided over the opening ceremony of the program, which was initiated by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Joining the program were local residents and those from various organizations. They offered short career training courses, legal advice and health checkups to Kantharalak residents.

The governor said the objectives were to help public organizations see, firsthand, what people were struggling with on a daily basis, to improve their livelihoods and to establish good public relations.

In Bangkok, people joined the community service program that took place in the areas surrounding Lad Ped and Prem Prachakorn Canals. They helped each other unclog the waterways and prune trees.

They later visited Don Muang Temple and Wat Don Muang School to clean rooms and floors. The community service will continue until this Thursday.