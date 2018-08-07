Commerce Ministry eyes Russian fruit market

Bangkok, (NNT) – The Ministry of Commerce says that various types of tropical fruit are becoming more and more popular among Russian consumers whose purchasing power is increasing.

Citing a report from the Ministry of Commerce’s office in Russia, Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) Director-General Chantira Jimreivat Vivatrat said Thai fruit and vegetables are well known for their quality and have gained popularity among Russian buyers in recent years.

She said Thailand each year welcomes no fewer than 1 million visitors from Russia especially during winter and most of the visitors take a liking to Thai farm products.

Chantira then asked Thai exporters to maintain the quality of fruit and vegetables sold to Russian buyers, while urging them to form an alliance with a capable logistics company because air transport will be the main method of delivery.

She added that the Russian economy has been recovering well and is expected to strengthen over the next five years, hence higher consumer purchasing power.

Russia is Thailand’s 35th largest trade partner, with last year’s two-way trade accounting for 102.84 billion baht.