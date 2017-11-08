Citizens across nation coping with cooling temperatures

Bueng Kan – Residents in several provinces of Thailand have taken to lighting camp fires and purchasing winter clothing as temperatures have dropped significantly.

People in Bueng Kan province in Thailand’s far north-east have been seen buying up second hand cold weather clothing in response to a drop in temperature, with most choosing Rong Kluea Market where vendors are recommending that they clean the clothing thoroughly before use.

Similarly, in Nong Khai province, locals have chosen to shop along the Thai-Lao border, where Laotian people have also been picking up clothing to stave off the cold. Many in the area say they fear prices will soon rise and that they are looking to stock up while prices remain normal.

In Ang Thong, the rapidly falling temperature and continued rains have forced many locals to light camp fires, especially to keep cattle warm after they were evacuated from flooded barns. The cows are under threat of foot and mouth disease, which spreads easily during the cool season.

Buriram province has also seen an increase in the number of camp fires. The local public health office is reminding people that alcohol consumption does not help in coping with cold temperatures and can be harmful, especially for the elderly who could experience rapid health deterioration. It has recommended that residents keep warm by exercising and consuming nutritious foods instead.

The Northeast Meteorological Center says a low pressure cell moving across the upper northeast is dissipating and will allow temperatures to increase 1-2 degrees Celsius over the coming days, but the temperatures will fall again after November 19 to between 12 and 18 degrees. Citizens are being urged to take care of their health.