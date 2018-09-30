Chinese tourist’s death at Hat Yai waterfall under murder investigation

Bangkok – An investigation into the mysterious death of a Chinese woman at Ton Nga Chang waterfall in Hat Yai has come under a murder investigation.

A Chinese man has emerged as a prime suspect and the police are seeking evidence in China. Deputy Tourist Police Bureau Commissioner Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal said the victim’s uncle suspected that there might have been several accomplices in the alleged crime.

On September 20, the body of the 28-year-old Tien Lei was found at Ton Nga Chang waterfall in Hat Yai district.

An autopsy has ruled out the possibility of an accidental fall and drowning. There were also traces of injury to her eye sockets and head which were seemingly not caused by the possible fall. The police retrieved pieces of her passport from the water near the scene.

Identified as the prime suspect is Hai Long Zhao and an investigation is now ongoing.