Celebration of HM Queen Sirikit’s 85th birthday anniversary on 12 August 2017

BANGKOK – The government has planned ceremonial proceedings and celebrations to mark Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s 85th birthday anniversary on 12 August 2017.

The government, government and private agencies and royal units will organize three major activities to honor and bless Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, on the occasion of Her Majesty’s birthday anniversary on 12 August 2017. The ceremonies and celebrations are as follows:

1. The alms-offering ceremony in tribute to His late Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej and to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit on the occasion of her 85th birthday anniversary on 12 August 2017. A total of 851 monks and novices will receive alms at 7.00 a.m. at Dusit Palace Royal Plaza. The schedule is summarized as follows:

2. The ceremony for offering the royal offerings to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit after the alms-offering ceremony at the central stage, Dusit Palace Royal Plaza. The government and private agencies and the general public are invited to attend the ceremony.

3. The candle-lighting ceremony to bless Her Majesty Queen Sirikit on the occasion of her birthday anniversary, concerts and Thai traditional royal costume fashion show in honor of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit on Saturday, 12 August 2017 at 19.29 a.m., central stage, Dusit Palace Royal Plaza.

The Prime Minister will participate in the candle-lighting ceremony to bless Her Majesty the Queen, deliver a message of blessing for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit on behalf of all Thai people. The premier will then watch the concerts and the Thai traditional royal costume fashion show performances.

The National Broadcasting Services of Thailand, THAI GLOBAL NETWORK TV, NBT WORLD and Radio Thailand will be broadcasting the candle-lighting ceremony from 7.00 p.m. onwards.

To participate in the aforementioned activities on the occasion of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s birthday anniversary, the government advises the general public to wear Thai cloth or Thai silk and to dress in light-colored clothes.

The Government has encouraged members of the public and private agencies to decorate their houses and offices with royal flags and Her Majesty the Queen’s images during 7-14 August 2017.