Buddhist temples all over the world told to bless for King Rama X proclamation ceremony tonight

All Thai Buddhist temples overseas and in the country are told to monitor the Television Pool of Thailand’s broadcast of the official ceremony to proclaim His Royal Highness Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn as King Rama X by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-Ocha tonight at 8.00 pm.

The cooperation from Thai temples abroad was sought by the Sangha Supreme Council of Thailand after its meeting yesterday chaired by Somdej Phra Wananrat, abbot of Wat Bovorn Niwet.

During the ceremony the Royal Anthem will be played and all Thai Buddhist temples spread all over the world will recite the ‘Jayamangala Gatha’ (the Eight Victories and Blessing Incantation) and beat religious ceremonial drums and chimes in unison to bless the ceremony.

Spokesman of the National Buddhism Office, Mr Pradab Photikanchanawat said last night on Modern Nine TV, “Tomorrow at exactly 8.00 pm with the permission of the Sangha Supreme Council, Thai Buddhist temples located all over the world are notified to monitor the broadcast by the Television Pools of Thailand so that we are all coordinated to begin the official ceremony.

He said following the official announcement, the Royal Anthem will be played after which every monk at Thai Buddhist temples all over the world will begin chanting the ‘Jayamangala Gatha’ together.

He said at the same time religious drums and chimes will be struck so that a worldwide blessing is given to the ceremony.

“These religious rites will also bless this land that we love and is in accordance with the ancient Thai Royal traditions handed down through the generations.”