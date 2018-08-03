BMA begins reorganizing Khao San Road

Bangkok – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has held a cleaning activity along famous Khao San Road before imposing new restrictions on street vending.

Officials from the Phra Nakhon District Office, the BMA’s Department of Drainage and Sewerage and relevant agencies were joined by business operators and street hawkers in a “Big Cleaning Day” project to clean Khao San Road and pavements.

Chief of Phra Nakhon District Pongsatorn Siritham, said that as part of the reorganization campaign, street vendors are no longer permitted to do business on the pavements of Khao San Road, as of August 1.

At the same time, street vending can now take place only in the evening between 6 pm and midnight, when the area is off-limits to vehicles. Stalls must be set up on the road surface adjacent to the pavements.