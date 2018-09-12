Bangkok holds “Rak Chao Phraya” activity as part of efforts against flooding

Bangkok, 11th September 2018 – Bangkok has introduced the “Rak Chao Phraya” activity to encourage the removal of water hyacinth from the country’s most important river as part of preparations to avoid flooding.

Bangkok Governor Pol Gen Assawin Kwanmuang has expressed the city’s readiness to handle a large volume of water headed towards the capital from the north, saying he has coordinated with the Royal Irrigation Department and the governors of nearby provinces in a combined effort at flood control. Relevant agencies have been put on full alert and are closely monitoring the situation.

The governor admitted to some concerns over heavy rainfall below dams in Nonthaburi, especially as they are mostly in lowlands but said authorities and equipment have been readied to handle any development.

The city has also held an event called “Rak Chao Phraya” marking National River and Canal Preservation Day. The activity saw city officials and citizens coming together to use fiber glass boats and machinery to rid the Chao Phraya River of water weeds and clean its concrete dykes from Rama 8 Bridge to the area of Siriraj Hospital, covering a total 4.3 kilometers. People living along the river have been encouraged to keep it clean and avoid polluting it with waste or toxins.