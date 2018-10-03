Bangkok district offices told to publicize ban on feeding pigeons

Bangkok – All 50 Bangkok districts have been instructed to put up signs directing vendors and citizens not to feed pigeons and to educate the public on their inherent danger.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has issued an order banning the feeding of pigeons after finding that many living among humans are carrying dangerous bacteria.

The capital is now embarking on urgent and long term measures. First up, district and health offices are to educate the public on the dangers posed by the birds and their excrement, making known that they can spread respiratory and neurological diseases. Feeding them is now illegal and punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine of up to 25,000 baht. In the long term, pigeons are to be removed from urban areas and released into the wild.

Sellers of pigeon feed have been warned that they are now in violation of the Public Cleanliness and Order Act and are subject to fines up to 2,000 baht as well as the Animal Feed Control Act, which brings with it a fine of up to 10,000 baht.