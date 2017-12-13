Authorities probe possible encroachment in Tarutao National Park

Satun – Acting Deputy National Police Commander Pol Gen Wirachai Songmetta has taken a search warrant to Tarutao National Park to inspect possible instances of encroachment. He led geologists to collect soil and rock samples from Bundhaya Villa and Bundhaya Resort on Koh Sarai so that they can be analyzed as evidence in the case.

Upon arrival, authorities noted several signs asserting the land is “Private Property” with some declaring “this land is private property and not part of Tarutao National Park, park officials are not allowed to trespass”.

Pol Gen Wirachai met and spoke with Amarin Salakij, the general manager of both resorts, and Teetawach Saichanaphan, the lawyer to the establishment, reading them both the search warrant.

Samples collected during the inspection, which also include plant life, are to yield results in a week’s time.