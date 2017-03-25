Australian ambassador meets Thai army commander

BANGKOK,(NNT) – Australian Ambassador to Thailand, H. E. Mr. Paul Robilliard, has had a meeting with the Chief of the Defense Forces, General Surapong Suwana-adth in a bid to promote bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

Mr. Robilliard spoke with Gen Surapong about several military initiatives during his visit, while noting that the Thai and Australian armies have enjoyed long and close relations. He stated that cooperation in military training, education and intelligence has been undertaken for mutual benefit. The Ambassador expressed his wish to see Thai-Australian relations grow further in the future.

For his part, Gen Surapong expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for visiting him and discussing such important issues. He said the Thai military will continue to cooperate with its Australian counterpart, believing it creates a firm foundation for further bilateral cooperation in the future.