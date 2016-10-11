Artificial rain making launched to save Koh Samui from drought

While several central provinces are bracing for flooding from rising rivers and plentiful rains, popular tourist destination Koh Samui is experiencing acute water shortage, prompting authorities to launch artificial rain-makings.

Two planes from Surat Thani Royal rain-making operation centre were flown over Koh Samui to seed clouds on Monday.

Meanwhile, water trucks were sent out by the district’s waterworks authority to distribute water to the residents where water from tap water has become scarce.

The waterworks authority in Koh Samui normally produces tap water enough to meet about 40 percent of the demand of residents of the island while the rest of the demand is met by sea water desalination plants.