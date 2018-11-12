Ang Thong Hospital: Ivermectin can treat both humans and animals

Ang Thong – Ang Thong Hospital has confirmed that Ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug, can be used to treat both humans and animals and that there has never been a report of any fatality from using the medication.

Dr. Darunee Ngarm-phuphan, deputy director of Ang Thong Hospital, said the hospital prescribed Ivermectin to Sawang Ketma, 58, who contracted clonorchiasis and later died. The cause of death was blood infection, not the medication his doctor prescribed as claimed by his relatives.

Asked if Ivermectin can be used to treat humans, she said the drug is effective against many types of parasites in both humans and animals.

The story of Sawang’s death has gained public attention as social media is questioning the hospital’s decision to give him a medication that is listed as an animal drug in Thailand.

Clonorchiasis is infection caused by the liver fluke Clonorchis sinensis. The infection is acquired by eating undercooked freshwater fish. Symptoms develop as the parasite invades parts of the liver.