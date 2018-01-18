More than 60,000 bootleg items destroyed in Nong Khai

NNT
Nong Khai – More than 60,000 bootleg items have been destroyed by Nong Khai customs officials. The counterfeit items are said to have cost the economy nearly 56 million baht.

Regional Customs Bureau 2 Director, Kritsada Thongthammachart, and a group of customs officials burnt 60,468 pirated items seized in 84 copyright infringement and import duty evasion cases.

Since last year, Nong Khai Customs Office destroyed more than 70,000 counterfeit items. The total damage to the economy has been estimated at 150 million baht.

Customs officers have been instructed to take legal action against those violating copyright and import duty laws to prevent further damage to the economy.

  • Robert

    I understand seizing the counterfeit products completely. Lots of these things could have been used in old age homes, orphanages, prisons and shared among the rural poor. The point of this destruction is a news article rather than betterment for the people. The importer of fakes loses the money. That is the only deterrent. The rest of this is waste and air pollution.