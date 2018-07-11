31 companies express interest in EEC airport rail link

Bangkok – A number of Thai and foreign companies have expressed interest in the contract to build a high-speed railway connecting Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi, and U Tapao airports.

The sale of bidding documents for the contract to connect the three airports concluded July 9 after a three-week open period. The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) reported that 31 entities purchased the bidding documents. The Thai companies include BTS Group, Charoen Pokphand Group, Italian-Thai Development, Sino-Thai Engineering & Construction, and CH Karnchang. Foreign firms include those from Japan, China, Italy, France, and Malaysia.

On July 23, the SRT is scheduled to meet with the bidders to discuss the details of the contract. The bidders will also be taken to inspect the railway construction sites. From July 10 to October 9, they will have the opportunity to voice any opinions or suggestions and pose questions regarding the bidding documents as well as study the details of the contract.

Regarding other developments in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), the Ministry of Labor has instructed the Office of the Public Sector Development Commission to draft a plan for skilled labor development in line with the needs of the EEC. The plan must prepare the region’s workforce for the digital transition of target industries. Previous surveys of the three EEC provinces, Chonburi, Rayong, and Chachoengsao, have concluded that the region needs another 29,000 skilled workers.