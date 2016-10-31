About 29,000 mourners pay tribute to HM King Bhumibol on first day

As many as 29,000 people were allowed into Dusit Maha Prasart throne hall to pay their last respect to the King Bhumibol Adulyadej before the Royal urn on Saturday – which are almost three times the number of people authorities initially planned to restrict for each day.

Authorities ensured better convenience to cope with the huge crowd eagerly for their turns to pay their last respect to their beloved Monarch.

Many spent their night at tents in Sanam Luang so they could get up early to join the queue to receive passes to get into the throne hall.

Several mourners were reported to have started queuing up as of 3 am – two hours before the gate is open for entry.

The Bureau of the Royal Household has allayed concern about the strict dress code for mourners to observe which require men to wear black pants, black shirts with collar and black shoes and women to wear black clothes with skirt covering the knees and black shoes.

The Palace said they should just dress politely and properly.