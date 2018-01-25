2017’s total export breaks record high at 9.9%: TPSO

Nonthaburi –Trade Policy and Strategy Office Director-General Pimchanok Vonkorpon has revealed that last year’s overall exports showed a 9.9 percent growth, the highest in six years, with the total export value amounting to 236.69 billion US dollars, and the total import value accounting for 222.76 billion dollars.

Exports in December 2017, amounting to 19.74 billion dollars, showed growth for the 10th consecutive year at 8.6 percent in all major export markets, including the United States, the European Union, ASEAN, and China.

The agency expects Thailand’s total export in 2018 to expand by five to seven percent provided that the economy expands by four percent, that the baht currency stays at 32-34 baht per one US dollar, and that the crude oil price will rise to 55.65 US dollars per barrel.

The projection is based on the recovery of the global economy, as well as the rising oil prices which will contribute to the increased prices of agricultural products and oil-related goods.

The Ministry of Commerce will hold a meeting of commercial attaches overseas during 19 and 21 February to review the situation, and to deliver policy related to the export promotion issue.