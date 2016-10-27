About 200 non-lethal weapons seized at Sanam Luang

Police have seized more than 200 knives, cutters, brass knuckles and scissors from people at Sanam Luang on Tuesday and today.

The seized items were put on display at a press conference held at Sanam Luang by Pol Lt-Gen Sanit Mahathavorn, commissioner of metropolitan police bureau, on Wednesday.

He said that the items were seized by police from teenagers and people who mingled with mourners at Sanam Luang. They were each fined 1,000 baht, he said, adding however that if any of them were found to have ulterior motive in carrying those items which are considered as non-lethal weapons, they would face additional charges.

Pol Lt-Gen Sanit warned people not to carry any weapons when arriving at Sanam Luang and the Grand Palace to pay tribute to the late King Bhumibol.

He said police had tightened up security at the two venues and would search any individuals suspected of carrying weapons.