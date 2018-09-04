2.1 Million Counterfeit and Pirated Goods Destroyed by Thai Government

Bangkok, 3rd Sept., 2018 – Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan has presided over a ceremony to dispose of 1.3 billion baht’s worth of counterfeit and pirated goods.

About 2.1 million counterfeit items from resolved intellectual property infringement cases were disposed of at the event, which was organized by several units of the sub-committee on IP infringement crime suppression.

About 187,000 items were seized by the Royal Thai Police, with another 1.7 million items identified by the Customs Department, and 181,000 items by the Department of Special Investigation. The contraband included luxury apparel, bags, belts, shoes, watches, mobile phones, CDs, DVDs, eyewear, and cosmetics.

The disposal of these items is necessary to ensure the goods do not re-enter circulation. Furthermore, the quality of some of these items was subpar and posed public health risks. The process was organized transparently, and in line with the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights.

The move is also meant to reassure investors of Thailand’s stance on protecting IP rights.