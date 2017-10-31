Preparations underway for Fleet Review 2017

Bangkok – The Ministry of Defence has instructed the Royal Thai Armed Forces to support the Royal Thai Navy in preparing for the International Fleet Review 2017, which is being held this year to mark the 50th anniversary of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Defence Ministry Spokesman, Lt. Gen. Khongcheep Tantrawanit, said the Defence Council’s meeting on Monday discussed preparations for the event, which will be held from November 13 to 22 in Pattaya bay, Sattahip and the upper Gulf of Thailand.

Members of the Royal Thai Armed Forces and all subordinate units of the Navy have been brought to full readiness for this international event, which organizers hope will demonstrate the Thai military’s capabilities and the important role it plays within ASEAN in fostering regional peace and security.

More than 40 ships and aircraft from participating navies have been invited to take part in this international event.

For more information, visit, http://aseanifr2017.com.