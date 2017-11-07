10,000 people flock to skywalk in Nong Khai

Nong Khai – Crowds of sightseers flocked to the famous sky walk at Pha Tak Sua Temple in Nong Khai province over the weekend.

More than 10,000 Thais and foreigners visited the temple to enjoy the spectacular views of surrounding mountains and forests of Thailand and Laos as the weather starts to become milder.

Only groups of 25 people are allowed on the sky walk at any one time. The walkway officials accept visitors from 9:30am – 4:30pm. At least 800,000 people have visited the feature since it opened in April last year.

Meanwhile, in Chiang Rai province, Governor Narongsak Osotthanakon urged people to donate their winter clothing to help people in need. Jackets can be donated at Inn Come Hotel.

A cycling activity has also been launched in Chiang Rai to help local residents stay warm. People interested in joining the bike ride must donate winter jackets to the hotel, where they will be delivered to children living in impoverished communities.